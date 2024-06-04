Cantantes brasileños lanzan un sencillo dedicado a Vinícius Júnior (+video)

Ludmilla, MC Ryan SP, MC Livinho, MC Davi, MC Hariel, MC Don Juan, and Ice Blue, among others, participated in the “Set Vini Jr.,” a 17-minute tribute.





A dozen Brazilian singers joined forces to release “Os pretos no devido lugar” (Blacks in their rightful place), a collective single dedicated to Vinícius Júnior, the Real Madrid forward, and his fight against racism.

The song is an initiative of the production company GR6, specialized in promoting funk and rap music, and has gained significant traction on social media and television since the music video premiered on Sunday night, with a duration of 17 minutes.

“Despite the loneliness he faces in Europe, here in Brazil, we know that this reality is also that of many others, and this song is to remind him that he is not alone,” said GR6 CEO Rodrigo Oliveira in a statement.

The track features some of Brazil’s most renowned artists, including Ludmilla, MC Ryan SP, MC Livinho, MC Davi, MC Hariel, MC Don Juan, and Ice Blue, among others. All of them under the umbrella of the so-called “Set Vini Jr.”

“It brings a positive message of hope, joy, and self-esteem because we, as black people, need to reaffirm that all the time,” said Ludmilla, the first black female singer in Latin America to amass over 1 billion streams on Spotify and a Latin Grammy winner in 2022.

The music video traces Vinícius’ journey from his humble childhood in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, through his early days in soccer with Flamengo to becoming a global star with Real Madrid, where he recently clinched another UEFA Champions League title.

The piece combines exclusive footage of key moments in his soccer career with studio recordings of the single featuring the artists.

The lyrics emphasize the importance of resilience, building a fairer and more equal society, and highlighting the “challenges faced” by the Real Madrid player and many other black individuals.

The Brazilian national team forward has been subjected to racist attacks at various Spanish league stadiums.

One of the most notable incidents occurred on May 21, 2023, at Mestalla, the home stadium of Valencia, where a group of fans directed racist insults at Vini, leading to legal action.

The insults against the winger, which have recurred throughout the season at other venues in the country, albeit less frequently, have been condemned by top Brazilian authorities, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who demanded actions to put an end to such situations.

