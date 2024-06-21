Líderes reforzará su bullpen con Jhon Peluffo

Miranda Leaders strengthen their bullpen with the recent acquisition of pitcher Jhon Peluffo

Miranda Leaders are strategically planning to reinforce their bullpen for the final stretch of the regular season in the Major League. On Friday, they announced the signing of pitcher Jhon Peluffo.

The Colombian reliever joins the team after a stint with the Vaqueros de Montería, where he recorded a 0-0 record with a 4.30 ERA in 16 appearances. Peluffo also notched three saves, struck out eight batters, and issued nine walks in 14.2 innings pitched.

Peluffo is no stranger to the Major League of Professional Baseball (LMBP). Last season, he was called up to play for Samanes de Aragua, where he boasted a 1-0 record with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in 15 appearances. During his time in the summer league, Peluffo faced 16 hits, eight runs, issued seven walks, and struck out 14 batters in 15.1 innings pitched.

The Miranda Leaders’ management is banking on Peluffo’s talent and experience to bolster their bullpen as they head into the final weeks of the regular season.