The New York Times pide a Biden que deje la carrera electoral en “servicio público” a EEUU

The New York Times calls on President Biden to abandon re-election bid

In an editorial published on Friday, The New York Times urged President Joe Biden to step down from the race and not seek re-election, following a heavily criticized performance in the recent debate against Donald Trump.

Titled ‘To serve his country, President Biden should abandon the race’, the editorial emphasized that “the greatest public service Mr. Biden can now provide is to announce that he will not seek re-election.”

Biden’s performance in the debate with the Republican politician raised concerns about his age, as he stumbled, made incoherent statements, and provided inaccurate information on several occasions.

The editorial stated, “It is too big a gamble to simply expect Americans to overlook or dismiss Mr. Biden’s age and frailty,” highlighting that their call for the Democratic candidate to step down is not a praise for Trump, but rather a recognition of a common enemy.

The New York Times described Biden as “an admirable president” whose administration has seen the U.S. “thrive and begin to address a range of long-term challenges.”

While acknowledging the dangers of a potential return of Donald Trump to the Oval Office, the Times expressed concerns about Biden’s current capability, stating that he failed to convince the American public of his readiness to meet the formidable demands.

The editorial emphasized that Biden’s performance in the debate cannot be dismissed as a “bad night” or attributed to a “cold,” especially since it was Biden himself who challenged Trump to the verbal duel.

Calling for a new Democratic candidate at this stage of the campaign is a weighty decision, reflecting the magnitude and seriousness of the challenge posed by Trump and Biden’s inability to confront it, according to the editorial.

The Times suggested that within the Democratic ranks, there are leaders who embody a clearer, more convincing, and energetic alternative to a potential second term for Trump, without mentioning specific names.

Furthermore, the newspaper repeatedly criticized Trump, labeling him as an “erratic figure, unworthy of public trust,” a “malevolent distortion,” and a “candidate defined by his lies.”

Reflecting on the debate, The New York Times argued, “It is a tragedy that Republicans themselves do not engage in deeper introspection… He lied blatantly and repeatedly about his own actions, his record as president, and his opponent.”