Edmundo González Declared Winner of Presidential Elections in Panama

On Wednesday, the Panamanian Government stated that Edmundo González had won the elections and is set to assume office in January 2025.

In an interview with Colombian media outlet Blu Radio, Javier Martínez-Acha discussed the political crisis in Venezuela following the controversial victory of Nicolás Maduro in the presidential election as declared by the National Electoral Council.

Martínez-Acha outlined two main goals of President José Raúl Mulino’s administration. Firstly, to achieve international recognition of Edmundo González’s victory, supported by electoral records released by the opposition. Secondly, to organize a regional summit to address the situation in Venezuela, a plan previously mentioned by Mulino involving at least 17 countries.

Regarding González’s victory, Martínez-Acha emphasized the unwavering commitment of President Mulino and Panama to democratic principles, stating, “Without a doubt, Mr. Edmundo won the elections and therefore must assume power next January.”

“Decisive Results in Favor of Edmundo González”

Martínez-Acha also mentioned Panama’s alignment with other regional nations in seeking dialogue-based solutions to the political crisis in Venezuela. He highlighted the “decisive” election results in Venezuela, contrasting the opposition’s claim of victory based on genuine electoral records with the CNE’s announcement of Maduro’s win, a discrepancy that has led to ongoing disputes.

Despite allegations of falsified documents by the Maduro regime, the UN Panel of Experts confirmed the authenticity and transparency of the opposition’s electoral records, validating their legitimacy.