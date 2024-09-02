Sucesos

Muere niño electrocutado al tocar un poste eléctrico

Por Reporte Confidencial

Tragedy Strikes: Child Dies from Electrocution! In the afternoon of Sunday, September 1st, a child died from electrocution after coming into contact with an improvised energized connection post in Bachaquero, Zulia state.

This heartbreaking incident took place in the San Benito neighborhood of the Los Teques sector in the La Victoria parish of Valmore Rodríguez municipality. Local residents reported to El Regional del Zulia that the young boy leaned against the post and immediately received an electric shock.

Child Dies from Electrocution

The child, Abraham Jesús Graterol Rojas (2), was taken to the “Darío Suárez Ocando” hospital in Bachaquero but arrived without vital signs.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the electrical connection post was installed in an improvised manner without the authorization of Pdvsa’s Electrical Services.

The community reported that employees of the state oil company will shut off the power from the clandestine post to eliminate the voltage feedback in that area.

CICPC officials went to the scene to investigate the case.


Child Dies from Electrocution in Bachaquero

Read also: Young Man Found Dead with Rat Bites


