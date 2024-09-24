Sucesos

Cinco muertos deja accidente de autobús en la bajada de La Campana en Caripe

Tragedy struck in the late afternoon of Tuesday, September 24th, as an accident occurred at the La Campana curve in the municipality of Caripe, north of Monagas, leaving five dead, including two children, and eight injured.

The bus was carrying children, parents, and technical staff from the Real Barcelona youth team from the state of Anzoátegui, who were participating in a soccer tournament at Jardín de Oriente.

It appears that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and fall down the dangerous La Campana slope.

The deceased have been identified as Alfredo de La Cruz Merodi (38), Alfredo Alejandro Merodi (15), Luciano Alfredo Merodi (5), Jhassikocv Gil (5), and Geidi Gil, whose age is unknown.

Among the eight injured are María Leonett (36), René Cabrera (34), and a 12-year-old child, all suffering from multiple traumas.

Immediately, the Caripe Civil Protection teams and security forces arrived at the scene to provide first aid and rescue the accident victims.

It is reported that the injured were taken to the hospital in San Antonio de Capayacuar in the municipality of Acosta and the emergency room at Dr. Manuel Núñez Tovar Hospital.

