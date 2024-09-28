Quién era Hassan Nasrallah, el líder del poderoso grupo islamista Hezbolá que Israel eliminó en un ataque aéreo sobre Beirut

Israel Defense Forces Reportedly Eliminates Hezbollah Leader, Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, accused Israel of committing war crimes after the explosion of thousands of communication devices used by the Lebanese Islamist group resulted in numerous casualties.

In a televised speech, Nasrallah condemned the attacks as acts of terrorism and declared them as a form of war, putting the blame on Israel for the devastation.

Recent airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon and Beirut, culminating in the reported elimination of the Shiite cleric.

Hours later, Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader, marking a significant blow to the influential political and military organization.

An Influential Figure in Lebanese Politics

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has been engaged in conflicts with Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border for years, with tensions escalating after recent attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Hassan Nasrallah, born in 1960 in a poor neighborhood of Beirut, played a pivotal role in Hezbollah’s shift from militant activities to political involvement, gaining significant power within the Lebanese government.

Despite being designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Hezbollah maintained close ties with Iran, under Nasrallah’s leadership.

Early Life and Militant Engagement

Nasrallah’s involvement in the Shiite political-military scene began during the Lebanese Civil War, where he joined the influential Shiite organization Amal.

Following a period in Iraq and Iran, Nasrallah returned to Lebanon and became part of the newly formed Hezbollah, leading to a significant increase in armed operations against US forces in Lebanon.

Revolutionary Iran and the Birth of Hezbollah

The 1979 Iranian Revolution, led by Ayatollah Khomeini, reshaped the dynamics of Shiite movements in Lebanon, leading to the creation of Hezbollah.

Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah quickly gained prominence through armed actions against American and Israeli targets in the region.

Ascension to Leadership

Following the assassination of his predecessor, Nasrallah took command of Hezbollah in 1992, solidifying his ties with Iran and steering the organization into a powerful political force in Lebanon.

His strategic moves in local elections and the group’s military capabilities established Hezbollah as a significant player in Lebanese politics.

Legacy and Challenges Ahead

Nasrallah’s tenure saw Hezbollah’s rise as a major political and military force in Lebanon, with his leadership surviving regional conflicts and internal challenges.

Now, with his reported demise, Hezbollah faces the daunting task of maintaining its influence and navigating a future without its historic leader.