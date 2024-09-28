InternacionalesPrincipales

Quién era Hassan Nasrallah, el líder del poderoso grupo islamista Hezbolá que Israel eliminó en un ataque aéreo sobre Beirut

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 3 Min Lectura

Israel Defense Forces Reportedly Eliminates Hezbollah Leader, Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, accused Israel of committing war crimes after the explosion of thousands of communication devices used by the Lebanese Islamist group resulted in numerous casualties.

In a televised speech, Nasrallah condemned the attacks as acts of terrorism and declared them as a form of war, putting the blame on Israel for the devastation.

Recent airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon and Beirut, culminating in the reported elimination of the Shiite cleric.

Hours later, Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader, marking a significant blow to the influential political and military organization.

An Influential Figure in Lebanese Politics

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has been engaged in conflicts with Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border for years, with tensions escalating after recent attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Hassan Nasrallah, born in 1960 in a poor neighborhood of Beirut, played a pivotal role in Hezbollah’s shift from militant activities to political involvement, gaining significant power within the Lebanese government.

Despite being designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Hezbollah maintained close ties with Iran, under Nasrallah’s leadership.

Early Life and Militant Engagement

Nasrallah’s involvement in the Shiite political-military scene began during the Lebanese Civil War, where he joined the influential Shiite organization Amal.

Following a period in Iraq and Iran, Nasrallah returned to Lebanon and became part of the newly formed Hezbollah, leading to a significant increase in armed operations against US forces in Lebanon.

Revolutionary Iran and the Birth of Hezbollah

The 1979 Iranian Revolution, led by Ayatollah Khomeini, reshaped the dynamics of Shiite movements in Lebanon, leading to the creation of Hezbollah.

Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah quickly gained prominence through armed actions against American and Israeli targets in the region.

Ascension to Leadership

Following the assassination of his predecessor, Nasrallah took command of Hezbollah in 1992, solidifying his ties with Iran and steering the organization into a powerful political force in Lebanon.

His strategic moves in local elections and the group’s military capabilities established Hezbollah as a significant player in Lebanese politics.

Legacy and Challenges Ahead

Nasrallah’s tenure saw Hezbollah’s rise as a major political and military force in Lebanon, with his leadership surviving regional conflicts and internal challenges.

Now, with his reported demise, Hezbollah faces the daunting task of maintaining its influence and navigating a future without its historic leader.

Footer BBC

Con información de efectococuyo.com

Contenido
Israel Defense Forces Reportedly Eliminates Hezbollah Leader, Hassan NasrallahAn Influential Figure in Lebanese PoliticsEarly Life and Militant EngagementRevolutionary Iran and the Birth of HezbollahAscension to LeadershipLegacy and Challenges Ahead

¡No te pierdas de nada!
Síguenos en Telegram o únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp

También podría gustarte

Mediante las redes sociales oficiales del régimen venezolano, se anunció la fecha del pago para pensionados del IVSS
Llegó el pago de la pensión IVSS 2023: revisa la fecha del cobro de octubre y el monto
El Sistema Patria, la plataforma por la cual se entregan los subsidios en Venezuela. Foto: Diario AS
Segundo Bono Especial de febrero 2024: COBRA HOY el Bono Consulta, Debate y Acción a través de Patria
Ronald Ojeda Moreno: Militar degradado de la Fanb y víctima de secuestro en Chile
Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Es importante recalcar, que la madre de la menor es pareja del sujeto de 83 años. 
Niña fue abusada por pastores evangélicos en complicidad con su progenitora
Principales Sucesos
Las víctimas fueron identificadas como Alberto Vásquez Perdomo, de 62 años, Yaneth Josefina Godoy (51), y su sobrino Alberto Alejandro Salcedo Vásquez (8).
Zulia: joven de 18 años mató a sus padres para robarles unos dólares
Principales Sucesos
Bonos Patria
Conoce la nueva TABLA de Hogares de la Patria, octubre 2024
Economía Principales
Nuevo Bono
Bono Economía Familiar de septiembre 2024
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

UE Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Destaca en la Olimpiada Juvenil de Matemáticas 2024
UE Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Destaca en la Olimpiada Juvenil de Matemáticas 2024
Principales Publirreportaje Regionales
¿Por qué se utilizan dibujos de frutas en los slots
¿Por qué se utilizan dibujos de frutas en los slots?
Publirreportaje
Colegio Pablo Romero Millán
Colegio Pablo Romero Millán destaca nuevamente en olimpiada de conocimiento
Principales Publirreportaje Regionales
"Un Ambiente Bilingüe que Nutre a los Líderes del Futuro"
#Educación Colegio Pablo Romero Millán: Forjando Líderes Bilingües en el municipio turístico de Isla de Margarita
Publirreportaje