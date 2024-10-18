Una familia muere calcinada en trágico accidente

Tragedy struck on Friday morning as five members of a family, including a three-month-old baby, lost their lives in an accident involving a tanker truck and a private vehicle on Troncal 05, kilometer 22, La Pedrera, Táchira state.

The accident was reportedly caused by the tanker truck trying to avoid a pothole and colliding with the vehicle, leading to it catching fire.

The driver of the tanker truck emerged unscathed, but all occupants of the car perished in the flames.

The private vehicle veered off the road, engulfed in flames, leaving bystanders in shock at the scene.

