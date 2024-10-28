Uruguay va a segunda vuelta: quiénes son Yamandú Orsi y Álvaro Delgado, los candidatos “similares” que se disputarán la presidencia

Yamandú Orsi and Álvaro Delgado will face off in the presidential runoff in Uruguay on November 24. Orsi, a history professor and left-wing candidate endorsed by former president José “Pepe” Mujica, won the first round with 43.7% of the votes for the left-wing coalition Frente Amplio. Delgado, representing the center-right ruling National Party, followed with 26.9%, according to partial results from the Electoral Court with over 95% of votes counted.

Experts consider the outcome of the runoff between Orsi and Delgado to be uncertain. Despite representing the two major voting blocs in Uruguay, their policy proposals are more aligned than different. According to political analyst Adolfo Garcé, this election is a clash between two very centrist projects in a world where political competition is often polarized.

Both candidates discovered their passion for politics after the end of the Uruguayan military dictatorship in 1985. Orsi, a leftist, holds a degree in History and has served in various public roles, including as mayor of Canelones. Delgado, a veterinarian, has a background in rural life and also has a strong political career.

Their government proposals prioritize combating child poverty and maintaining Uruguay’s traditional stability. Economic issues like unemployment and inflation, along with public security concerns, are also key topics in the election.

The runoff will be crucial, with both candidates aiming to win over voters from other parties. The undecided voters will play a decisive role in determining the election outcome. A mandatory debate between the two candidates could sway voters’ inclinations.

The similarities between Orsi and Delgado pose a risk of voter confusion, as the lines between the government and opposition blur. Maintaining a balance between competition and clarity in democracy is essential for a healthy political system.