La lista completa de los ganadores de la prestigiosa gala musical

Edgar Barrera, Karol G, and Bad Bunny emerged as the top nominees of the night. Discover the artists who took home awards.

In 2024, the 25th anniversary of the Latin Grammy Awards was celebrated with a ceremony at the Kaseya Center in Miami, honoring the best of Latin music in a year where the genre continues to thrive on streaming platforms in the United States and around the world.

The ceremony, with over 700 artists nominated across 58 categories, recognized both veterans and new talents in an event filled with top-notch performances and marked by tributes to influential figures in Latin music.

On this occasion, the Academy acknowledged Carlos Vives as the Person of the Year for his 30-year career reinterpreting Colombian folk music and bringing it to global audiences. Besides receiving the award, Vives delighted the audience with a special performance celebrating his career.

Carlos Vives was named the Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Another standout moment was the participation of Marc Anthony, who prepared a special segment with the great salsa producer Sergio George, paying tribute to the tropical genre.

The lineup of artists who took the stage included renowned figures like Shakira, Bad Bunny, Anitta, Karol G, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, and Juan Luis Guerra.

During the prelude to the gala, several awards were presented, with Edgar Barrera and Nathy Peluso standing out as recipients of three awards each.

Barrera, the most nominated artist of the year with nine mentions, won awards for Composer of the Year, Best Producer, and Best Regional Mexican Song.

Peluso, on the other hand, was recognized for her album “Grasa,” winning awards such as Best Long-Form Music Video, Best Alternative Song with “El Día Que Perdí Mi Juventud,” and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song with “Aprender A Amar.”

Nathy Peluso was honored at the Latin Grammy preliminary ceremony (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP) Nathy Peluso was honored at the Latin Grammy preliminary ceremony (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP)

Other winners in this stage include Residente, who received the award for Best Short Form Music Video for “313,” and Chiquis, awarded for her album “Diamantes” in the Best Band Album category.

In this anniversary edition, the Latin Grammy Awards also introduced two new categories to reflect the evolution of Latin music: Best Latin Electronic Music Performance, which went to Bizarrap and Shakira for the remix of “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” and Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album, whose winner was announced during the main gala.

Record of the Year: ‘Mambo 23’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

‘Mambo 23’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 Album of the Year: ‘Radio Güira’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

‘Radio Güira’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 Song of the Year: ‘Derrumbe’ – Jorge Drexler

‘Derrumbe’ – Jorge Drexler Best New Artist: Ela Taubert

Ela Taubert Best Pop Vocal Album: ‘El Viaje’ – Luis Fonsi

‘El Viaje’ – Luis Fonsi Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: ‘García’ – Kany García

‘García’ – Kany García Best Pop Song: ‘Feriado’ by Rawayana (Composers: Manuel Lorente Freire, Héctor Mazzarri, Alberto Montenegro, Daniel Rondón & Andres Story)

‘Feriado’ by Rawayana (Composers: Manuel Lorente Freire, Héctor Mazzarri, Alberto Montenegro, Daniel Rondón & Andres Story) Best Latin Electronic Music Performance: ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ (Tiësto Remix) – Bizarrap, Shakira

‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ (Tiësto Remix) – Bizarrap, Shakira Best Fusion/Urban Performance: ‘Tranky Funky’ – Trueno

‘Tranky Funky’ – Trueno Best Reggaeton Performance: ‘Perro Negro’ – Bad Bunny Featuring Feid

‘Perro Negro’ – Bad Bunny Featuring Feid Best Urban Music Album: ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – Karol G

‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – Karol G Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song: ‘Aprender A Amar’ by Nathy Peluso (Composers: Pablo Drexler, Alberto Escámez López & Nathy Peluso)

‘Aprender A Amar’ by Nathy Peluso (Composers: Pablo Drexler, Alberto Escámez López & Nathy Peluso) Best Urban Song: ‘Bonita’ – Daddy Yankee (Composer: Daddy Yankee)

with information from INFOBAE