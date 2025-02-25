Internacionales

Uruguay se une al Foro de São Paulo con el gobierno de Yamandú Orsi

para contener un artículo que trata sobre la elección presidencial en Uruguay y las implicaciones políticas que podría tener el cambio de gobierno. El contenido del artículo incluye información sobre el presidente electo, Yamandú Orsi, y su afiliación al partido de izquierda Frente Amplio, así como las preocupaciones de Foro Madrid sobre la posible influencia del Foro de São Paulo en la política uruguaya.

El artículo también menciona la necesidad de reforzar el pensamiento liberal-conservador en Uruguay, especialmente dentro del Partido Nacional, que ha sido la principal fuerza opositora. Foro Madrid advierte que Uruguay podría estar inclinándose hacia la izquierda y alejándose de las políticas conservadoras que, según el informe, podrían haber traído estabilidad al país durante el gobierno de Luis Lacalle.

Además, se destaca la preocupación por la designación de Carolina Cosse, del Partido Comunista, como vicepresidenta y la posible intervención estatal en la vida de los ciudadanos bajo el nuevo gobierno. Foro Madrid también hace recomendaciones al Partido Nacional para que abandone una supuesta «agenda progresista» adoptada en el pasado y refuerce sus posturas conservadoras.

