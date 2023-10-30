Caribes se saca la espina con una victoria sobre Leones

Caribes de Anzoátegui emerged victorious over Leones del Caracas in the second game of the series held at Alfonzo “Chico” Carrasquel Stadium in Puerto La Cruz on Sunday. The eastern team won with a score of 8-6.

The MVP of the match was Herlis Rodríguez, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and one run scored for the tribe.

With a five-run rally in the second inning, Caribes took control of the game. Home runs by Luis Sardiñas and Herlis Rodríguez brought the score to 7-1.

In the fifth inning, Sardiñas once again appeared to drive in the eighth run for the eastern team.

It is worth noting that the capital team scored three runs in the seventh inning and one in the ninth, but it was not enough to secure the victory.

The winning pitcher of this match was Manuel Cachutt, and Andrés Sotillet earned the save. Wilkel Hernández was charged with the loss.

With this result, Caribes de Anzoátegui improved their record to 3-4. On the other hand, Leones del Caracas ended their four-game winning streak and now have a record of 5-3.

The eastern tribe will return to the field on Tuesday, October 31, when they visit Bravos de Margarita in Caracas. The Leones, on the other hand, will face Magallanes in Valencia on the same day.