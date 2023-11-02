Entretenimiento

Amiga afirma que Matthew Perry se encontraba feliz el día previo a su fallecimiento

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 4 Min Lectura

Athenna Crosby, the woman seen dining with actor Matthew Perry the day before his death, has spoken out about their encounter.

Crosby publicly confirmed that she was the woman photographed eating with Perry at the Hotel Bel-Air on the day before his death at the age of 54.

She took to social media to share a statement, writing on her Instagram stories this Wednesday: “I wasn’t going to talk about this, but what I’m going to say is that I had the honor of personally knowing Matthew.”

“I am devastated by his death, but I felt it was in poor taste to speak publicly about it since the attention should not be on me but on him and his legacy. He was an extremely private person and I always respected that in our friendship,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of Perry.

“But indeed, we were friends, and I was one of the last people to speak with him and see him before he passed away.”

In another post with a photo of herself at their lunch, as seen on TMZ, Crosby reiterated that she had no intention of speaking about Perry, but did so because she was identified.

She also asked people not to speculate about his death and shared what she believed was his mood during their meeting.

“I want to emphasize that Matthew was in very good spirits and spoke to me enthusiastically about the things he had ahead in his life,” Crosby wrote. “He was very happy and vibrant.”

“Know that this man was back and truly deserved more time on this earth,” Crosby added.

“Our entertainment industry has truly lost a legend. RIP.”

Also on her Instagram stories, Crosby posted a series of videos and said that she really wants to “shift the conversation” towards his grieving friends and family.

Crosby, 25, told TMZ that she was not romantically involved with Perry, whom she said she met through a mutual friend a few months ago.

She also spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” and said Perry was “doing great” and “cracking jokes all the time” while they were together.

Crosby said the actor talked to her about who he would want to portray him in a biographical film he was planning based on his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.”

“He told me he wanted to make a movie about his life,” she told ET.

“And he had worked with Zac Efron in the past in a movie, and he said he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was going to ask him soon. He was looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really advocating for that cause to help more people, so he was very optimistic and happy about everything he wanted to do.”

Perry and Efron starred together in the 2009 comedy “17 Again,” in which Efron played the younger version of Perry’s character.

También podría gustarte

Los Beatles lanzan su nueva canción “Now and Then”

Nuevo estreno exclusivo en Atreseries: ‘La edad de la ira’ llega a la TV paga.

Fraude denunciado por la primera fanática en la fila para comprar entradas al concierto de Karol G

Los rumores de separación entre Daddy Yankee y su esposa crecen en número

Fallece a los 50 años el excompañero sentimental de la famosa actriz Eva Longoria

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

El astuto Pata ‘e Queso aprovechó al máximo su estancia en Puente Ayala y salió ganando
Sucesos
Diosa Canales desmiente a María Corina Machado: “No estoy inhabilitada”
Nacionales Principales
Persisten ataques a vehículos en vías de Nueva Esparta
Persisten ataques a vehículos en vías de Nueva Esparta
Principales Regionales
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS Pago de Pensión IVSS Noviembre 2023
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS Pago de Pensión IVSS Noviembre 2023
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile
Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile + Carta
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
Opciones de Visa en Chile: Un Vistazo Detallado
Diario del Migrante Publirreportaje
5 consejos para extender estadía en Chile como turista
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
La especialista en derecho de inmigración, Alexandra Rivas, ha dado a conocer detalles esenciales sobre el proceso de solicitud de asilo en España, poniendo énfasis en los casos de ciudadanos venezolanos. De acuerdo con Rivas:
Abogada Alexandra Rivas ofrece claves solicitud de asilo en España para venezolanos
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?