Senadores solicitan a Blinken un informe sobre las acciones para detener a Maduro

Senators James E. Risch and Chuck Grassley, both Republicans, have sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland, requesting updated information on measures to arrest and extradite Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro.

In their letter, the senators ask the Biden administration to explain whether there have been any legal actions taken by the State and Justice departments. Furthermore, if such actions have been taken, they seek clarification on what steps have been taken to bring Maduro before U.S. courts.

The senators recall that in March 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against 15 current and former Venezuelan officials, including Maduro, for alleged collaboration with high-ranking members of the terrorist organization FARC in using cocaine as a weapon to “flood” the United States.

However, they note that Maduro has been seen traveling at least three times since January 2021, each time to countries with which the U.S. has extradition agreements.

“In September 2021, Maduro attended a meeting of Latin American officials in Mexico. In May 2023, he traveled to Brazil. This October, Maduro had the audacity to travel again to Mexico to participate in discussions on the illegal immigration crisis largely caused by the actions of the leading narcoterrorist organization,” the senators question.

Finally, they emphasize that the failure to prosecute the dictator “prolongs the crisis of illegal immigration and illicit drugs that threatens the security of the United States and the Western Hemisphere.”

“We request that you inform us by November 26, 2023, of the legal actions taken to seek the arrest and extradition of Nicolás Maduro during his international travels since January 2021,” they conclude.

Con información de efectococuyo.com

