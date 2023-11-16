Entretenimiento

Joaquina, Lasso y Luis Fernando Borjas triunfan en la gala de los Latin Grammy (+videos)

Joaquina, Lasso, and Luis Fernando Borjas Win Latin Grammy Awards

It was a fruitful night for Venezuelans as Joaquina, Lasso, and Luis Fernando Borjas took home their Latin Grammy awards at the ceremony held on Thursday in Seville, Spain.

Joaquina was honored as the “Best New Artist.” In her acceptance speech, the daughter of TV host Camila Canabal mentioned how she was once told that singing the songs she wrote would not lead to success, but thankfully she didn’t listen.

“Believing in yourself is always worth it,” she exclaimed before shouting, “¡Venezuela!” to conclude her gratitude speech, holding up the national flag.

Best Pop/Rock Song

Lasso became a Latin Grammy winner with his song “Ojos marrones” in the category of “Best Pop/Rock Song.”

The song, written by Andrés Lazo, Agustín Zubillaga, and Luis Jiménez, became one of the most viral hits in Latin America.

“Dreaming of this moment for so long is unbelievable. First and foremost, I want to thank my parents, my beautiful wife, my friends who have been there from the beginning. To my team, Universal Mexico, thank you so much for everything,” said the artist in his initial remarks.

Best Tropical Album

Venezuelan artist Luis Fernando Borjas won in the category of “Best Tropical Album” for his album “5:10 a.m.”

This is the first award that the former Guaco member has won, and in his acceptance speech, he said, “Everyone here knows very well what it means to make a debut album, the sacrifices at home, and my family was always there.”

This news was first published on Diario Primicia.

