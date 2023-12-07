Andrés Marrero brilla en su destacado desempeño en la NCAA

Andrés Marrero leads La Salle to victory over Loyola Maryland with career-high points

In a thrilling college basketball matchup, Andrés Marrero delivered a standout performance, registering a personal best in points and sinking the game-winning three-pointer to lead La Salle to a 62-61 victory over Loyola Maryland.

The game came down to the wire, with La Salle securing the win in the final moments. With only 10 seconds left on the clock and Loyola leading 61-59, Andrés Marrero confidently drained a three-pointer from the corner, sealing the victory for his team.

Marrero, who came off the bench, played a pivotal role in the triumph. In addition to the game-winning shot, the Venezuelan athlete contributed 18 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Throughout his 28 minutes on the court, Marrero showcased his shooting prowess, connecting on 6 of 10 three-point attempts, while going 1-0 on two-pointers.

His 18-point performance marks a new personal best for the shooting guard, surpassing his previous record of 16 points achieved exactly one year ago on December 6, 2022.

In the nine games played this season with La Salle, Marrero has averaged 7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.4 steals per game.

Impressively, Marrero boasts a remarkable 50% three-point shooting percentage, converting 18 of his 36 attempts from beyond the arc. Additionally, he maintains a perfect free-throw shooting percentage, making all 7 of his attempts.

Looking ahead, Andrés Marrero and La Salle will return to action on Saturday, December 9, when they face Lafayette University. Stay tuned for more thrilling performances from this talented athlete.