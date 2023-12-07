Deportes

Andrés Marrero brilla en su destacado desempeño en la NCAA

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

Andrés Marrero leads La Salle to victory over Loyola Maryland with career-high points

In a thrilling college basketball matchup, Andrés Marrero delivered a standout performance, registering a personal best in points and sinking the game-winning three-pointer to lead La Salle to a 62-61 victory over Loyola Maryland.

The game came down to the wire, with La Salle securing the win in the final moments. With only 10 seconds left on the clock and Loyola leading 61-59, Andrés Marrero confidently drained a three-pointer from the corner, sealing the victory for his team.

Marrero, who came off the bench, played a pivotal role in the triumph. In addition to the game-winning shot, the Venezuelan athlete contributed 18 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Throughout his 28 minutes on the court, Marrero showcased his shooting prowess, connecting on 6 of 10 three-point attempts, while going 1-0 on two-pointers.

His 18-point performance marks a new personal best for the shooting guard, surpassing his previous record of 16 points achieved exactly one year ago on December 6, 2022.

In the nine games played this season with La Salle, Marrero has averaged 7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.4 steals per game.

Impressively, Marrero boasts a remarkable 50% three-point shooting percentage, converting 18 of his 36 attempts from beyond the arc. Additionally, he maintains a perfect free-throw shooting percentage, making all 7 of his attempts.

Looking ahead, Andrés Marrero and La Salle will return to action on Saturday, December 9, when they face Lafayette University. Stay tuned for more thrilling performances from this talented athlete.

También podría gustarte

Bradley Beal está a punto de regresar a la NBA con más fuerza

Juan Yépez se dirige hacia Washington

Los Marlins están dispuestos a desprenderse de varios lanzadores

Yanqui no renueva contrato con Cardenales

Revista Time elige a Messi como el mejor atleta del año

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

4to mes de AGUINALDO 2023: Nuevo MONTO y Fecha OFICIAL
4to mes de AGUINALDO 2023: Nuevo MONTO y Fecha OFICIAL
Economía Principales
Asesinan a joven madre en El Valle del Espíritu Santo +Foto
Asesinan a joven madre en El Valle del Espíritu Santo +Foto
Principales Regionales
Incautan 3.500 kilos de droga en barco registrado en Nueva Esparta
Incautan 3.500 kilos de droga en barco registrado en Nueva Esparta
Principales Regionales
Funcionarios de la Coordinación de Investigaciones de Delitos Contra las Personas de la Delegación Municipal Cagua, esclarecieron el atroz Homicidio
Mujer asesina a su comadre por una deuda de 500 dólares
Principales Sucesos

Anunciantes

El reciente acuerdo entre la Plataforma Unitaria y el régimen de Nicolás Maduro ha generado una amplia polémica.
Ultimo acuerdo de Barbados: Obstáculos en lugar de Avances (4 Claves)
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
Chile: ¿No Recibiste tu Correo para el Empadronamiento Biométrico?
Chile: ¿No Recibiste tu Correo para el Empadronamiento Biométrico? #29Nov
Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
Las recientes cifras del Centro de Estudios Públicos (CEP) han avivado el debate nacional sobre la inmigración, un tema que sin duda sigue polarizando a la sociedad chilena.
Doble Cara de Chile Frente a la Inmigración+ Estudio Por: Braulio Jatar
Diario del Migrante Política - Opinión Publirreportaje
Pasaporte Español sin vivir en Europa Guía Completa Ley de Nietos
Pasaporte Español sin vivir en Europa: Guía Completa Ley de Nietos
Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile Regionales
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?