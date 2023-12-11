InternacionalesPrincipales

Javier Milei se convierte en el presidente de Argentina

Argentina’s New President, Javier Milei, Vows to Rebuild the Country

Photo: Courtesy

In a ceremony held on Sunday, economist Javier Milei assumed the presidency of Argentina, pledging to lead the country from 2023 to 2027 and declaring the start of a new era.

Argentina's New President, Javier Milei, Vows to Rebuild the Country

Milei’s Inauguration

Milei took the oath of office from a podium at the foot of the stairs of the National Congress. The event was attended by international representatives and thousands of citizens.

In his inaugural address, the new Argentine president emphasized that the country’s situation is not only deplorable in terms of the economy but also in all spheres. He proclaimed, “Argentina is in a critical and emergency state.”

“After a century of decline, we will begin the reconstruction of Argentina. Despite the hardships we may face, we will move forward. Today, the righteous Argentines have decreed the end of the populist night,” Milei declared, wearing the presidential sash.

Milei Vows to Reject Hypocrisy

Milei also made it clear that he will not pursue anyone in the political class, but he warned that he will not tolerate extortion and his convictions are unwavering. “We do not ask for blind support, but we will not allow hypocrisy, dishonesty, or the thirst for power to interfere with the change that Argentineans have chosen,” he stated.

María Corina Machado Congratulates the New President

María Corina Machado, a presidential candidate from Venezuela, congratulated Javier Milei on his inauguration as the president of Argentina. She expressed her hope that Milei’s government will help Venezuelans “reclaim their freedom.” “We rely on your government in our quest to regain the freedom that the Argentineans celebrate today,” she said.

Con información de www.todosahora.com

