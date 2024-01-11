Deportes

El prodigio Wembanyama consigue su primer triple-doble en la NBA

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial

Victor Wembanyama Achieves First Triple-Double as Spurs Defeat Pistons

In a dominating performance, Victor Wembanyama recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists to secure his first triple-double in the NBA, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a resounding 130-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Wembanyama, who was selected as the first overall pick in the draft, achieved this remarkable feat in just 21 minutes of play against a franchise that had hoped to acquire his services. Despite having the worst record in the league last season, the Pistons were unable to secure the top pick in the draft lottery.

The French prodigy made six of his 16 field goal attempts, although he failed to convert any of his four three-point attempts. Standing at an impressive 7 feet 3 inches (2.21 meters), Wembanyama showcased his skills in transition and around the rim.

Additionally, he demonstrated his playmaking abilities by providing precise passes to his teammates, surpassing his previous career-high of seven assists.

Prior to this game, the Spurs (6-30) held the second-worst record in the NBA, just ahead of the Pistons. They had suffered five consecutive losses leading up to this matchup.

On the other hand, the Pistons (3-35) have now lost six games in a row, following a 28-game losing streak that tied the worst in NBA history.

With this stellar performance, Wembanyama has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with in the league, and his impact on the Spurs’ victory is undeniable. As he continues to develop his skills, basketball fans can expect to witness more impressive performances from this young talent in the future.

Por Reporte Confidencial
