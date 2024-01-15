En el año 2025, se lanzará una película biográfica de Michael Jackson

“Michael”, the biographical film about Michael Jackson directed by Antoine Fuqua, is set to premiere in April 2025, according to reports from specialized media outlets in the United States.

The Lionsgate film, starring Jaafar Jackson, son of Jermaine Jackson and nephew of the “King of Pop,” will begin production on January 22 under the guidance of Graham King, known for his work on films such as “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The screenplay, written by John Logan, aims to portray the triumphs, tragedies, and the human side of the complicated man who became a global phenomenon, showcasing his creative genius through his most iconic performances.

News about the film first emerged in 2019 when it was announced that Logan and King would collaborate once again after their work on Martin Scorsese’s film, “The Aviator.”

King acquired the rights to Michael Jackson’s estate, including the music of the 13-time Grammy winner, in order to make the movie. In early 2023, it was announced that Jaafar Jackson would play the lead role in the film.

The treatment of the multiple allegations of sexual abuse of minors made against the singer in his final years of life is still unknown. Some specialized media outlets speculate that the involvement of the singer’s estate executives in the project could influence the narrative.

In 2005, Jackson was acquitted of charges, but in 2019, ten years after his death, the documentary “Leaving Neverland” reopened the debate.

In August 2023, a court in California ruled in favor of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the main subjects of “Leaving Neverland” and alleged victims, allowing them to move forward with their case against the businesses that belonged to the singer.

Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 due to a cardiac arrest for which Conrad Murray, the artist’s physician, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

