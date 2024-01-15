Entretenimiento

En el año 2025, se lanzará una película biográfica de Michael Jackson

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 3 Min Lectura

“Michael”, the biographical film about Michael Jackson directed by Antoine Fuqua, is set to premiere in April 2025, according to reports from specialized media outlets in the United States.

The Lionsgate film, starring Jaafar Jackson, son of Jermaine Jackson and nephew of the “King of Pop,” will begin production on January 22 under the guidance of Graham King, known for his work on films such as “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The screenplay, written by John Logan, aims to portray the triumphs, tragedies, and the human side of the complicated man who became a global phenomenon, showcasing his creative genius through his most iconic performances.

News about the film first emerged in 2019 when it was announced that Logan and King would collaborate once again after their work on Martin Scorsese’s film, “The Aviator.”

King acquired the rights to Michael Jackson’s estate, including the music of the 13-time Grammy winner, in order to make the movie. In early 2023, it was announced that Jaafar Jackson would play the lead role in the film.

The treatment of the multiple allegations of sexual abuse of minors made against the singer in his final years of life is still unknown. Some specialized media outlets speculate that the involvement of the singer’s estate executives in the project could influence the narrative.

In 2005, Jackson was acquitted of charges, but in 2019, ten years after his death, the documentary “Leaving Neverland” reopened the debate.

In August 2023, a court in California ruled in favor of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the main subjects of “Leaving Neverland” and alleged victims, allowing them to move forward with their case against the businesses that belonged to the singer.

Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 due to a cardiac arrest for which Conrad Murray, the artist’s physician, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Stay informed instantly on your mobile phone. Join the Diario Primicia WhatsApp group through the following link: [WhatsApp link].

You can also find us on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join us here: [Telegram link].

También podría gustarte

Di adiós a las canas al instante con este increíble tónico ¡Te encantará el resultado!

Sthefany Gutiérrez confirma su compromiso con Jorge Silva Cardona

El padre de Winston Vallenilla, reconocido locutor y animador de la radio y televisión venezolana, fallece

Adam Sandler despide a alguien de esta manera

Casona Aquiles Nazoa rinde emotivo homenaje a Julieta Hernández (+videos)

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Las autoridades venezolanas confirman el fallecimiento de Wang Zhanbin, el ciudadano chino que había desaparecido en el Ávila
Sucesos
Familia venezolana lleva más de 20 días desaparecida en la selva del Darién: una situación preocupante y urgente
Nacionales Principales
A partir del primer día de enero, se anunció la entrega de los Bonos Protectores Social al Pueblo
Nuevo bono Patria de 270 bolívares
Economía Principales
Si estás presentado problemas para recibir los bonos y no te están llegando a tiempo, debes actualizar tus datos personales desde la aplicación o página web de la plataforma
Bono empleados públicos 2024: cobra HOY el nuevo monto de enero en Venezuela
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

Es primordial limpiar el rostro y prepararlo antes de echarse una crema
Conoce los trucos de maquillaje que serán tendencia para el 2024
Principales Publirreportaje
El Audaz Experimento de la Era Soviética El Híbrido Humano-Simio
El Audaz Experimento de la Era Soviética: El Híbrido Humano-Simio
Principales Publirreportaje Tecnología
EN VIVO Ecuador bajo ataque de grupos del crimen organizado
Internacionales Principales Publirreportaje
El Pranato Chileno: extorsiones, armas y narco drones
El Pranato Chileno: extorsiones, armas y narco drones y sus trenes delictivos (VIDEOS)
Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?