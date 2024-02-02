Vinotinto aplasta a Brasil y avanza en el Preolímpico

Venezuela avanza al cuadrangular final del Preolímpico Sudamericano Sub-23 tras vencer a Brasil. En un emocionante encuentro disputado en el Estadio Brígido Iriarte de El Paraíso, los dirigidos por Ricardo Valiño lograron una contundente victoria de 3-1 sobre la Canarinha.
El partido comenzó con la Vinotinto mentalizada en la necesidad de obtener la victoria para avanzar en el torneo. Y fue en el minuto 9 cuando una espectacular asistencia de David Martínez permitió a Telasco Segovia abrir el marcador a favor de Venezuela.
El dominio de la selección venezolana continuó y en el minuto 30, Segovia anotó su segundo gol del encuentro, con un disparo imparable para el arquero brasileño, poniendo el marcador en 2-0.
En el segundo tiempo, la Vinotinto mantuvo la misma intensidad y en el minuto 60, Matias Lacava realizó un desborde por la banda izquierda y envió un pase al corazón del área, donde Rikelme desafortunadamente empujó el balón hacia su propia portería, sellando el 3-0 a favor de Venezuela.
Brasil logró descontar en el minuto 88, con un gol de Alexander Da Costa, pero no fue suficiente para evitar la derrota.
Con esta importante victoria, Venezuela aseguró su pase al cuadrangular final del torneo, sumando un total de 8 puntos y asegurando el segundo puesto del Grupo A.
El cuadrangular final estará conformado por Brasil, Argentina, Paraguay y Venezuela, y se llevará a cabo en el Estadio Nacional Brígido Iriarte.
Fuente: [Agregar fuente aquí]
——————————————————–
Venezuela made the cut to the final quadrangular stage of the South American U-23 Pre-Olympic by defeating Brazil. Ricardo Valiño’s team beat the Canarinha 3-1.
A double by Telasco Segovia and an own goal by Rikelme sealed the Vinotinto’s victory at the Brígido Iriarte de El Paraíso stadium.
The national team started the match with the mindset that they needed to win in order to progress. Just 9 minutes into the game, a spectacular assist from David Martínez allowed Telasco Segovia to score and open the scoring.
In the 30th minute, a loose ball at the edge of the box once again fell to Telasco Segovia, who fired an unstoppable shot past the Brazilian goalkeeper to make it 2-0 in favor of Venezuela.
In the second half, the Vinotinto continued with the same intensity. Matias Lacava made a run down the left wing, managed to deliver a pass to the heart of the box, and Rikelme scored an own goal, sealing the 3-0 victory.
Also read: FIFA rules in favor of Pekerman
Brazil pulled one back in the 88th minute with a goal from Alexander Da Costa.
With this victory, Venezuela secured their place in the final quadrangular stage with a total of 8 points, guaranteeing the second spot in Group A.
The final quadrangular stage will consist of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Venezuela, and will be held at the Brígido Iriarte National Stadium.