Vinotinto aplasta a Brasil y avanza en el Preolímpico

Venezuela made the cut to the final quadrangular stage of the South American U-23 Pre-Olympic by defeating Brazil. Ricardo Valiño’s team beat the Canarinha 3-1.

A double by Telasco Segovia and an own goal by Rikelme sealed the Vinotinto’s victory at the Brígido Iriarte de El Paraíso stadium.

The national team started the match with the mindset that they needed to win in order to progress. Just 9 minutes into the game, a spectacular assist from David Martínez allowed Telasco Segovia to score and open the scoring.

In the 30th minute, a loose ball at the edge of the box once again fell to Telasco Segovia, who fired an unstoppable shot past the Brazilian goalkeeper to make it 2-0 in favor of Venezuela.

In the second half, the Vinotinto continued with the same intensity. Matias Lacava made a run down the left wing, managed to deliver a pass to the heart of the box, and Rikelme scored an own goal, sealing the 3-0 victory.

Brazil pulled one back in the 88th minute with a goal from Alexander Da Costa.

With this victory, Venezuela secured their place in the final quadrangular stage with a total of 8 points, guaranteeing the second spot in Group A.

The final quadrangular stage will consist of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Venezuela, and will be held at the Brígido Iriarte National Stadium.