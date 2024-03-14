Varios estados del país sufren bajones eléctricos este jueves #14Mar

Disturbances in the electrical service have been reported in several states of Venezuela, affecting approximately seven regions on the morning of Thursday, March 14, as reported by various users on social media.

The service failure occurred in the states of Miranda, Aragua, Zulia, Lara, Trujillo, Táchira, and Portuguesa. In certain areas, users reported a complete lack of electricity.

Electrical Disturbances Reported

Although power outages have become more frequent with the arrival of March, so far, no authorities from the National Electric Corporation (Corpoelec) have communicated whether a rationing plan is being implemented and what the causes of the service failures are.

In Monagas, multiple failures in the electrical system have been recorded, affecting areas such as 5 de Julio, La Muralla, La Gran Victoria, and Boquerón where outages last up to 3 hours. The Centro neighborhood has also been affected by these constant blackouts, disrupting normalcy in its businesses.

