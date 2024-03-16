Empate entre UCV y La Guaira: el encuentro termina sin un ganador

UCV FC and Deportivo La Guaira tied 1-1 in the match held at the Caracas Olympic Stadium, corresponding to the seventh round of the Venezuelan soccer Apertura Tournament in its 2024 season.

The coastal team took the lead with a goal from Rafael Arace in the 30th minute. He received a pass from Jorge Gutiérrez and shot from the edge of the area to make it 1-0 in the capital.

It is worth noting that with this goal, Arace reached five goals, becoming the current top scorer of the tournament.

However, the joy was short-lived for Enrique García’s team, as Luis Adrián Martínez converted a corner kick from the left that had previously touched Yeiber Murillo. Regarding the central defender’s goal, his last goal was scored on August 9, 2021, in a 3-2 defeat against Yaracuyanos.

With this result, the university team maintained their unbeaten record (3W-4D-0L) and reached 13 points, just one behind the leader Academia Puerto Cabello. Meanwhile, Deportivo La Guaira reached nine points, equaling Caracas, Carabobo, and Inter de Barinas.