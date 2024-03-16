Deportes

Empate entre UCV y La Guaira: el encuentro termina sin un ganador

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 1 Min Lectura

UCV FC and Deportivo La Guaira tied 1-1 in the match held at the Caracas Olympic Stadium, corresponding to the seventh round of the Venezuelan soccer Apertura Tournament in its 2024 season.

Read also: Portuguesa finds victory against Barinas

The coastal team took the lead with a goal from Rafael Arace in the 30th minute. He received a pass from Jorge Gutiérrez and shot from the edge of the area to make it 1-0 in the capital.

It is worth noting that with this goal, Arace reached five goals, becoming the current top scorer of the tournament.

However, the joy was short-lived for Enrique García’s team, as Luis Adrián Martínez converted a corner kick from the left that had previously touched Yeiber Murillo. Regarding the central defender’s goal, his last goal was scored on August 9, 2021, in a 3-2 defeat against Yaracuyanos.

With this result, the university team maintained their unbeaten record (3W-4D-0L) and reached 13 points, just one behind the leader Academia Puerto Cabello. Meanwhile, Deportivo La Guaira reached nine points, equaling Caracas, Carabobo, and Inter de Barinas.


¡No te pierdas de nada!
Síguenos en Telegram o únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp

También podría gustarte

Jazz vencen a Hawks por una canasta de ventaja
Franger Pirela: Mi sueño siempre fue formar parte de los Cocodrilos
Mármol firma la extensión de su contrato.
Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

La víctima fue trasladada inconsciente al Centro clínico de La Morita, donde fue ingresado sin signos vitales. Presuntamente su muerte se produjo por algún “trauma en la cabeza” producto de la patada.
Aragua: Murió niño de 11 años luego de recibir una patada de un adolescente
Principales Sucesos
Capturado por femicidio en Nueva Esparta
Capturado por femicidio en Nueva Esparta
Principales Regionales
BONO JUAN GERMÁN ROSCIO MARZO 2024: MONTO + ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
BONO JUAN GERMÁN ROSCIO MARZO 2024: MONTO + ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
Economía Principales
BONO de GUERRA IVSS MARZO 2024: NUEVO MONTO + ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
BONO de GUERRA IVSS MARZO 2024: NUEVO MONTO + ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

Reporte Confidencial: !30 millones de visitas!
Publirreportaje
Lanzan primera plataforma de coaching y mentoring especializada en abogados
Lanzan primera plataforma de coaching y mentoring especializada en abogados
Publirreportaje
Venezolanos rompen récord en España pasan de empleados a empresarios
Venezolanos rompen récord en España: “Pasan de empleados a empresarios”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
“Quiero mi residencia permanente en Chile: Guía completa para una solicitud exitosa”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile