EEUU y Colombia queremos jugar un papel constructivo

Colombian Chancellor Luis Gilberto Murillo and US State Department Discuss Support for Venezuela

In a joint declaration, Colombian Chancellor Luis Gilberto Murillo expressed hopes for Venezuela to progress towards resolving its crisis with the support of both Colombia and the United States. The statement was made alongside US State Department Undersecretary for Management and Resources, Richard Verma, on May 29th in Bogotá.

“Both the United States and Colombia aim to play a constructive role. In the case of Venezuela, the solution lies in the Venezuelan people defining it, and we see that the people have been moving towards their own solutions,” stated Murillo, accompanied by Verma.

Murillo emphasized maintaining harmonious dialogues with Venezuela and respecting the interactions between the United States and the government of Nicolás Maduro.

“We respect the discussions between these governments. However, as neighbors and brotherly nations, we are willing to contribute in the most productive way to their solutions,” he added.

The Foreign Minister of the neighboring country underscored their willingness to collaborate as requested by the government and the Venezuelan population.

Murillo Expresses Willingness to Continue Contributing

“We remain open to continuing to contribute as requested by the people and their government,” Murillo stated regarding the Venezuelan situation and the upcoming presidential elections on July 28th.

Earlier this week, Murillo denied claims that the government of Gustavo Petro had drafted a “political peace” proposal for its neighboring nation, as reported by the Spanish newspaper El País.

Despite opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski stating that he had spoken with the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Milton Rengifo, regarding this proposal, Murillo maintained that no such draft existed.

Although Venezuela and the United States do not have diplomatic relations, there has been a warming of ties since Joe Biden took office.

This led to two prisoner exchanges, with the first involving the release of Maduro’s wife’s nephews in 2020, and the most recent one in December 2023 resulting in the freedom of Colombian businessman and Maduro collaborator Alex Saab from a Miami prison.

Murillo made these statements during the installation of the dialogue with civil society as part of the XI High-Level Dialogue between Colombia and the United States.