Política - Opinión

EEUU y Colombia queremos jugar un papel constructivo

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 3 Min Lectura

Colombian Chancellor Luis Gilberto Murillo and US State Department Discuss Support for Venezuela

In a joint declaration, Colombian Chancellor Luis Gilberto Murillo expressed hopes for Venezuela to progress towards resolving its crisis with the support of both Colombia and the United States. The statement was made alongside US State Department Undersecretary for Management and Resources, Richard Verma, on May 29th in Bogotá.

“Both the United States and Colombia aim to play a constructive role. In the case of Venezuela, the solution lies in the Venezuelan people defining it, and we see that the people have been moving towards their own solutions,” stated Murillo, accompanied by Verma.

Murillo emphasized maintaining harmonious dialogues with Venezuela and respecting the interactions between the United States and the government of Nicolás Maduro.

“We respect the discussions between these governments. However, as neighbors and brotherly nations, we are willing to contribute in the most productive way to their solutions,” he added.

The Foreign Minister of the neighboring country underscored their willingness to collaborate as requested by the government and the Venezuelan population.

Murillo Expresses Willingness to Continue Contributing

“We remain open to continuing to contribute as requested by the people and their government,” Murillo stated regarding the Venezuelan situation and the upcoming presidential elections on July 28th.

Earlier this week, Murillo denied claims that the government of Gustavo Petro had drafted a “political peace” proposal for its neighboring nation, as reported by the Spanish newspaper El País.

Despite opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski stating that he had spoken with the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Milton Rengifo, regarding this proposal, Murillo maintained that no such draft existed.

Although Venezuela and the United States do not have diplomatic relations, there has been a warming of ties since Joe Biden took office.

This led to two prisoner exchanges, with the first involving the release of Maduro’s wife’s nephews in 2020, and the most recent one in December 2023 resulting in the freedom of Colombian businessman and Maduro collaborator Alex Saab from a Miami prison.

Murillo made these statements during the installation of the dialogue with civil society as part of the XI High-Level Dialogue between Colombia and the United States.


¡No te pierdas de nada!
Síguenos en Telegram o únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp

También podría gustarte

Excluir a la UE “no evitará la contundente victoria el 28 de julio”, dicen Machado y González Urrutia
Orlando Viera Blanco
¡Vila la libertad, Milei! Por Orlando Viera-Blanco
Italia expresa preocupación por veto del CNE a observación europea
Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Bono Patria
Sistema Patria entregará un BONO ESPECIAL del 28 al 31 de mayo
Economía Principales
BDV 2024: PRÉSTAMO de $385 + GUÍA COMPLETA
BDV 2024: PRÉSTAMO de $385 + GUÍA COMPLETA
Economía Principales
Aquí los nuevos productos de las bolsas CLAP que llegarán en el mes de junio
Nacionales Principales
Los límites de la tarjeta de crédito en el Banco de Venezuela comienzan desde los 2.000 bolívares o 55 dólares, según el tipo de cambio del Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV).
¡Solicita tu CRÉDITO de Bs.14.000! en el Banco de Venezuela
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

UE Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Destaca en la Olimpiada Juvenil de Matemáticas 2024
UE Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Destaca en la Olimpiada Juvenil de Matemáticas 2024
Principales Publirreportaje Regionales
Voto inmigrante elecciones Chile
El Poder del Voto Migrante: Clave para las Futuras Elecciones en Chile + VIDEO
Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
"Un Ambiente Bilingüe que Nutre a los Líderes del Futuro"
#Educación Colegio Pablo Romero Millán: Forjando Líderes Bilingües en el municipio turístico de Isla de Margarita
Publirreportaje
La especialista en derecho de inmigración, Alexandra Rivas, ha dado a conocer detalles esenciales sobre el proceso de solicitud de asilo en España, poniendo énfasis en los casos de ciudadanos venezolanos. De acuerdo con Rivas:
Abogada Alexandra Rivas ofrece claves solicitud de asilo en España para venezolanos
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje