Malcolm in the Middle: ¡El Regreso a la TV!

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek are set to reunite for a new batch of four episodes of “Malcolm in the Middle” for Disney+, 25 years after the beloved comedy’s debut.

The show originally premiered in 2000 and ran for seven seasons, praised for its portrayal of everyday life through the eyes of an extraordinary young man, Malcolm, played by Muniz, who boasts a genius-level IQ.

“I have been waiting for this moment for 18 years. Let’s find out where Malcolm and his family are now,” Muniz said in a video message accompanying the announcement.

The four new episodes will be written by Linwood Boomer, the creator of the original series, although no release dates have been announced yet.

“With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, jokes, and chaos that fans loved, along with some surprises that will remind us why this show is so timeless,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, in a statement.

“Malcolm in the Middle” originally aired on Fox and concluded in 2006. It won seven Emmy Awards, including one for best writing for a comedy series, and is currently available on Hulu and Disney+.

The announcement revealed a reason for Malcolm and his parents’ reunion: Malcolm and his daughter find themselves caught up in family chaos when Hal (played by Cranston) and Lois (played by Kaczmarek) demand their presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.


