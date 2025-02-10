The Queen Nani arrasa en la cuarta carrera

The experienced mare The Queen Nani once again secured an easy lead after surpassing Altanera in the final stretch, finishing more than 5 lengths ahead to claim her sixth victory in 30 appearances at Caracas racetrack with the sensational apprentice Yamper González. This victory came as González celebrated his birthday in style at the Coche circuit.

Descendant of Champlain and the Valencia Triple Crown winner Angiemerkel, The Queen Nani is on track to compete against the best after clocking 79.3 seconds under the care of Abraham Campos, showcasing an outstanding performance on the track.

The race was led by Amor Amor in 24.3 seconds at the start, followed by 48.3 seconds at the half-mile mark and 73.1 seconds at the 1,200 meters in the race, closing out the non-valid rounds 5 and 6 with Altanera finishing in second place.

Unstoppable Striding Moon

The chestnut 4-year-old Striding Moon easily clinched victory in the opening race of Caracas meeting number 04, crossing the finish line with over 7 lengths ahead under the reins of leading jockey Robert Capriles, who currently tops the La Rinconada statistics and aims for his third Casquillo de Oro in 2025.

Go Nany Go set the pace with 23.2 seconds at 400 meters, followed by 46.2 seconds at the half-mile and 71.4 seconds, paving the way for Striding Moon in the final stretch to finish in 85.1 seconds at 1,400 meters for the Dotwing Fernández stable and the new WY colors.

The race order was completed by Sarasarita, Legionaria, My Girl Alejandra, and a very exhausted Go Nany Go.

Baco prevails

The 5-year-old chestnut Baco emerged victorious with a strong finish on the outside over frontrunner Tintorero, who seemed solid in the lead but was overtaken by Hemirxon Medina’s strong drive to secure the victory in 80.1 seconds over 1,300 meters in the second race at Coche.

A fierce battle for the lead between Aptitud, My Thinking Mate, and Tintorero set the pace with 23.1 seconds at the initial 400 meters, followed by 46.4 seconds at 800 meters and 72.4 seconds at 1,200 meters. Baco defended the colors of the ZM stud and is trained by Fernando Parilli Tota.

The race order was completed by Tintorero, El Kamilo, My Thinking Mate, and Vermelho in a tightly contested race from start to finish.