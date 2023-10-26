InternacionalesPrincipales

Mike Johnson se convierte en el nuevo presidente de la Cámara de Representantes, sucediendo a su predecesor.

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

Mike Johnson, a conservative Republican, has been elected as the new Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Photo: Courtesy

Johnson was elected with 220 votes in favor and 209 against, twenty-two days after the position became vacant.

He was the fourth candidate officially proposed by the Republican majority to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy.

Mike Johnson, the new Speaker of the US House of Representatives, received unanimous support from the Republicans present in the chamber.

Just before Johnson’s internal election on Tuesday night, Tom Emmer (Minnesota), the current number three of the Republican majority in the lower chamber, had withdrawn his candidacy.

Johnson aligns himself with former President Donald Trump and sought to invalidate the results of the presidential elections in four states won by Biden: Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Is Mike Johnson a Leader in Public Service?

Furthermore, the new Speaker is an evangelical and an ally of the most conservative members, including Jim Jordan, who was defeated by moderate Republicans as a candidate last Friday.

Mike Johnson has served in the federal lower chamber for seven years and is an expert lawyer in constitutional matters.

“A man of deep faith, Mike Johnson embodies what it means to be a leader in public service,” said Stefanik when officially proposing him as a speaker candidate.

“It’s the same extremist menu with a new waiter,” said James McGovern (Massachusetts), the leader of the Democratic minority on the Rules Committee.

Finally, it is important to remember that Johnson replaces McCarthy after a historic event in which US lawmakers voted to remove him.

Con información de www.todosahora.com

También podría gustarte

La Vinotinto subió en el Ranking FIFA #27Oct

Nicolás Maduro insta a levantar las sanciones impuestas a Venezuela

Caracas se une en solidaridad con el pueblo de Palestina en una marcha masiva

La Expo Turismo Caracas 2023 da inicio en el Waraira Repano con atractivas oportunidades de negocio

Osmel Sousa elogia y felicita a Andrea Rubio

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

De acuerdo a información ofrecida por el periodista Darvison Rojas, el novel pelotero pereció en un accidente de tránsito
MLB: ¡Lamentable! Fallece Alexeis Azuaje prospecto venezolano de los Phillies de Filadelfia
Deportes Principales
De acuerdo con la Comisión Nacional de Primaria (CNP), más de 3.000 centros de votación estarán habilitados
Nueva Esparta: Chavismo confiesa que mandó a tomar una foto cada hora #Primarias2023 (Video)
Principales Regionales
¡Último pago MPPE Cóbralo HOY #24Oct 2023! AQUÍ
¡Último pago MPPE Cóbralo HOY #24Oct 2023! AQUÍ
Economía Principales
¡Alerta! Moto robada en C.C Terranova, Margarita
¡Alerta! Moto robada en C.C Terranova, Margarita
Regionales

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile
Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile + Carta
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
Opciones de Visa en Chile: Un Vistazo Detallado
Diario del Migrante Publirreportaje
5 consejos para extender estadía en Chile como turista
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
La especialista en derecho de inmigración, Alexandra Rivas, ha dado a conocer detalles esenciales sobre el proceso de solicitud de asilo en España, poniendo énfasis en los casos de ciudadanos venezolanos. De acuerdo con Rivas:
Abogada Alexandra Rivas ofrece claves solicitud de asilo en España para venezolanos
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?