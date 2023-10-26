Mike Johnson se convierte en el nuevo presidente de la Cámara de Representantes, sucediendo a su predecesor.

Mike Johnson, a conservative Republican, has been elected as the new Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Johnson was elected with 220 votes in favor and 209 against, twenty-two days after the position became vacant.

He was the fourth candidate officially proposed by the Republican majority to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy.

Mike Johnson, the new Speaker of the US House of Representatives, received unanimous support from the Republicans present in the chamber.

Just before Johnson’s internal election on Tuesday night, Tom Emmer (Minnesota), the current number three of the Republican majority in the lower chamber, had withdrawn his candidacy.

Johnson aligns himself with former President Donald Trump and sought to invalidate the results of the presidential elections in four states won by Biden: Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Is Mike Johnson a Leader in Public Service?

Furthermore, the new Speaker is an evangelical and an ally of the most conservative members, including Jim Jordan, who was defeated by moderate Republicans as a candidate last Friday.

Mike Johnson has served in the federal lower chamber for seven years and is an expert lawyer in constitutional matters.

“A man of deep faith, Mike Johnson embodies what it means to be a leader in public service,” said Stefanik when officially proposing him as a speaker candidate.

“It’s the same extremist menu with a new waiter,” said James McGovern (Massachusetts), the leader of the Democratic minority on the Rules Committee.

Finally, it is important to remember that Johnson replaces McCarthy after a historic event in which US lawmakers voted to remove him.