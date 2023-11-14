Entretenimiento

Proyecto biográfico utilizará IA para recrear la voz e imagen de Edith Piaf

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

Warner Music and the rights holders of French singer Edith Piaf (1915-1963) have announced that they are working on a biographical film about the artist, which will utilize artificial intelligence to recreate her voice and image.

The project is in its final stages of development and is based on internal footage, according to sources at Warner Music France.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the disappearance of the singer of “Non, je ne regrette rien”.

Earlier this month, a new Beatles song was released, using an old analog tape with John Lennon’s voice.

Other projects, such as a recent duet featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd, have faced opposition from musicians due to lack of consent.

AI and Edith Piaf

The Beatles’ song “Now and Then” originated from a demo recorded by John Lennon in his New York apartment in the late 1970s.

After his assassination in 1980, Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono handed over the tape, featuring his voice and piano, to the other members of the group in 1994.

AI technology allowed for the isolation of Lennon’s voice and its blending with recordings of the other musicians, including George Harrison before his death in 2001.

For Edith Piaf, the AI technology will be “trained with hundreds of vocal and image clips, some of which are over 80 years old. Furthermore, it will bring back Piaf’s distinctive voice and image to enhance the authenticity and emotional impact of her story,” according to the statement.

“OF COURSE, RECORDINGS OF EDITH PIAF’S MOST IMPORTANT SONGS IN THEIR ORIGINAL VERSION WILL BE USED.”

This 90-minute film “will be set in Paris and New York between the 1920s and 1960s” and will be “narrated by Piaf’s voice, revealing previously unknown aspects of her life,” the statement explains.

 

También podría gustarte

Miss Universo expulsa a un ‘youtuber’ salvadoreño de su sede por no grabar a una concursante transgénero

El monarca Carlos III celebra su 75º aniversario

Se pone en marcha la operación de compra de entradas para el segundo concierto de Karol G en Caracas

Tom Hiddleston anuncia el final de su trayectoria como Loki

Las 5 asombrosas imágenes de Génesis Rodríguez transformada en la talentosa cantante Isa de la exitosa serie de Netflix, Neón.

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Dos hermanas pierden la vida en trágico accidente de tránsito en Margarita (FOTO REFERENCIAL)
Dos hermanas mueren en trágico accidente de tránsito en Margarita
Principales Regionales
El pago del Bono de Guerra Económica 2023
Bono de Guerra, 13 de noviembre 2023: conoce las ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS del pago
Economía Principales
Patria
¡ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS Bono de Guerra 14 de Noviembre 2023! FECHA + MONTOS OFICIALES
Economía Principales
Dos personas lesionadas en accidente en Av. Juan Bautista
Principales Regionales

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile
Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile + Carta
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
Opciones de Visa en Chile: Un Vistazo Detallado
Diario del Migrante Publirreportaje
5 consejos para extender estadía en Chile como turista
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
La especialista en derecho de inmigración, Alexandra Rivas, ha dado a conocer detalles esenciales sobre el proceso de solicitud de asilo en España, poniendo énfasis en los casos de ciudadanos venezolanos. De acuerdo con Rivas:
Abogada Alexandra Rivas ofrece claves solicitud de asilo en España para venezolanos
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?