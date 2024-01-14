Alejandro Redondo continúa brillando en la NCAA

Alejandro Redondo (D-2) and Odeth Betancourt (D-1) once again had impressive performances in their teams’ victories in the NCAA.

This Saturday, Chestnut Hill secured their second consecutive win by defeating Bridgeport 75-73, with the Venezuelan Alejandro Redondo leading the way once again.

Redondo played all 40 minutes of the game and finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists (a personal record), and 1 block. The center made 7 of 13 two-pointers and went 4 for 7 from the free-throw line.

The Spanish-Venezuelan recorded his second consecutive double-double and his fifth of the 2023-2024 season in the NCAA Division 2.

This season, Redondo is averaging 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 14 games played.

Another player who had a positive performance was Odeth Betancourt, who contributed to Western Kentucky’s victory against Jacksonville St. with a score of 62-52 in the NCAA Division 1.

Odeth Betancourt, coming off her best performance last Tuesday, finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block.

The center was in the starting lineup and played 27 minutes, making 4 of 8 two-pointers, missing one attempt from beyond the arc, and going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Betancourt is averaging 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 18 games this season.

Back in Division 2, Jhonny Tovar saw action in Felician University’s 90-95 loss to Wilmington.

The Caracas-born forward finished with 8 points and 8 rebounds in 19 minutes. Tovar was in the starting lineup and converted 2 of 4 two-pointers, went 1 for 1 from three-point range, and 1 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Jhonny has played 17 games this season and is averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals.

Lastly, Jonathan Griman was on the court in California Baptist’s 68-53 victory over Abilene Christian in a Division 1 game.

Griman played 7 minutes, grabbed a couple of rebounds, and had 3 blocks (a personal record), although he missed his only field goal attempt.

Jonathan Griman is in his first season in NCAA Division 1, having played nine games and averaging 1.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, 0.3 steals, and 0.2 assists.