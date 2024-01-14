Deportes

Alejandro Redondo continúa brillando en la NCAA

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 3 Min Lectura

Alejandro Redondo (D-2) and Odeth Betancourt (D-1) once again had impressive performances in their teams’ victories in the NCAA.

This Saturday, Chestnut Hill secured their second consecutive win by defeating Bridgeport 75-73, with the Venezuelan Alejandro Redondo leading the way once again.

Redondo played all 40 minutes of the game and finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists (a personal record), and 1 block. The center made 7 of 13 two-pointers and went 4 for 7 from the free-throw line.

The Spanish-Venezuelan recorded his second consecutive double-double and his fifth of the 2023-2024 season in the NCAA Division 2.

This season, Redondo is averaging 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 14 games played.

Read also: Waleska Pérez makes debut in Serbia

Another player who had a positive performance was Odeth Betancourt, who contributed to Western Kentucky’s victory against Jacksonville St. with a score of 62-52 in the NCAA Division 1.

Odeth Betancourt, coming off her best performance last Tuesday, finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block.

The center was in the starting lineup and played 27 minutes, making 4 of 8 two-pointers, missing one attempt from beyond the arc, and going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Betancourt is averaging 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 18 games this season.

Back in Division 2, Jhonny Tovar saw action in Felician University’s 90-95 loss to Wilmington.

The Caracas-born forward finished with 8 points and 8 rebounds in 19 minutes. Tovar was in the starting lineup and converted 2 of 4 two-pointers, went 1 for 1 from three-point range, and 1 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Jhonny has played 17 games this season and is averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals.

Lastly, Jonathan Griman was on the court in California Baptist’s 68-53 victory over Abilene Christian in a Division 1 game.

Griman played 7 minutes, grabbed a couple of rebounds, and had 3 blocks (a personal record), although he missed his only field goal attempt.

Jonathan Griman is in his first season in NCAA Division 1, having played nine games and averaging 1.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, 0.3 steals, and 0.2 assists.

También podría gustarte

Jackson Chourio busca alcanzar el éxito absoluto con Milwaukee

Lillard se convierte en el héroe de los Bucks en tiempo extra

Margarita se impuso a Tigres de Aragua

Cómo Osmer Morales pudo haber evitado la fractura en su tobillo de manera más efectiva

JD Martínez es objeto de interés por parte de al menos seis equipos.

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Las autoridades venezolanas confirman el fallecimiento de Wang Zhanbin, el ciudadano chino que había desaparecido en el Ávila
Sucesos
Familia venezolana lleva más de 20 días desaparecida en la selva del Darién: una situación preocupante y urgente
Nacionales Principales
A partir del primer día de enero, se anunció la entrega de los Bonos Protectores Social al Pueblo
Nuevo bono Patria de 270 bolívares
Economía Principales
Si estás presentado problemas para recibir los bonos y no te están llegando a tiempo, debes actualizar tus datos personales desde la aplicación o página web de la plataforma
Bono empleados públicos 2024: cobra HOY el nuevo monto de enero en Venezuela
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

Es primordial limpiar el rostro y prepararlo antes de echarse una crema
Conoce los trucos de maquillaje que serán tendencia para el 2024
Principales Publirreportaje
El Audaz Experimento de la Era Soviética El Híbrido Humano-Simio
El Audaz Experimento de la Era Soviética: El Híbrido Humano-Simio
Principales Publirreportaje Tecnología
EN VIVO Ecuador bajo ataque de grupos del crimen organizado
Internacionales Principales Publirreportaje
El Pranato Chileno: extorsiones, armas y narco drones
El Pranato Chileno: extorsiones, armas y narco drones y sus trenes delictivos (VIDEOS)
Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?