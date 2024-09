“Dibu” Martínez no jugará ante Venezuela

🚨🇦🇷 FIFA ould suspend Dibu Martínez for two World Cup qualifier matches, reports @HernanSCastillo.

This is due to incidents with a Colombian cameraman and his controversial gesture with the Copa America trophy at the Monumental. pic.twitter.com/OgIH9Rk3Hd

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2024