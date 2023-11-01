Entretenimiento

Rumores apuntan a que Rosalía ha encontrado una nueva pareja

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro surprised the world by announcing the end of their relationship and engagement. The Spanish singer showed interest in getting back with her ex, but was later linked to actor Alex González. Meanwhile, the author of “Te felicito” expressed his pain over the separation. However, he was recently seen accompanied by a woman.

Now it is rumored that the artist has moved on from her former fiancé, as she has been seen with Jeremy Allen White, the star of the series The Bear, on a movie date and dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

The alleged romance between them has strengthened after being photographed walking in a place that some internet users identify as the Farmers Market. In the circulating photos, the “La fama” singer can be seen wearing a casual outfit composed of a blue sweatshirt with colorful motifs over a white dress, black boots, and white socks, walking alongside the actor, who is wearing a white t-shirt, a mustard-colored sweater, black pants, and white shoes, as well as a light-toned cap.

On one occasion, the actor is seen holding a bouquet of green plants and pink and violet flowers. Despite this, neither of them has confirmed or denied the speculations about their relationship. Only time will tell if Rosalía or Jeremy Allen White will address the rumors of love.

