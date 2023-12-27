InternacionalesPrincipales

Trágica muerte de venezolano al ahogarse en una laguna de Chile

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

Venezuelan Man Drowns in Chilean Lake

In a tragic incident, a young Venezuelan man drowned on Monday after entering an unauthorized swimming area in the Valparaíso Region of Chile.

Contenido
Venezuelan Man Drowns in Chilean LakeRescue Attempts Unsuccessful

The incident occurred at the Encon gravel company in the San Felipe commune, where the man was accompanied by a group of friends.

Despite warnings that the lake was not suitable for swimming, they disregarded the signs.

Lieutenant Diego Arratia, Administrative Deputy of the Second Police Station in San Felipe, provided information about the rescue operation.

He stated that the Venezuelan man had been in the water for at least 30 minutes before the authorities arrived.

Rescue Attempts Unsuccessful

Rescue teams made every effort to save the young man, but unfortunately, they were only able to recover his lifeless body.

“The group of friends saw this individual enter the pool, and he submerged himself. They noticed that he did not resurface, so they alerted the Fire Department, who conducted the search and rescue operation,” said Arratia.

Commander Juan Carlos Herrera of the San Felipe Fire Department explained that the Venezuelan man almost managed to exit the lake but was unsuccessful.

“The young man had swum out and then felt like he was being sucked in the area where they were bathing, but unfortunately, he did not resurface,” Herrera recounted.

The owner of the private company stated that the premises were fenced off and swimming was prohibited.

Initially, it was believed that the victim was a minor, but it was later revealed that he was 27 years old.

At present, no further details about his name or country of origin have been released. Authorities are expected to provide more information in the coming hours.

Con información de www.todosahora.com

También podría gustarte

Vínculos Chilenos en el asesinato Canserbero: Revelaciones y el mensaje del Fiscal de Venezuela

En 2023, la frontera de Estados Unidos recibió la llegada de 2.2 millones de migrantes.

Margarita y Madrid: Los destinos preferidos por los venezolanos en estas navidades

México y Estados Unidos debatirán medidas más efectivas para el control fronterizo

Argentina realizará una revisión de 1 millón de planes sociales y no renovará 5.000 contratos públicos

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Urgente Contraloria responde sobre inhabilitación de Maria Corina Machado #25D
Nacionales Principales Regionales
Migrantes Venezolanos Aportan US$ 410 Millones a la Economía Chilena
Venezolano derrota el Servicio Nacional de Migraciones ante Corte Suprema de Chile
Diario del Migrante Internacionales Principales Rconfidencial Chile
Vínculos Chilenos en el asesinato Canserbero Revelaciones y el mensaje del Fiscal de Venezuela
Vínculos Chilenos en el asesinato Canserbero: Revelaciones y el mensaje del Fiscal de Venezuela
Internacionales Principales Rconfidencial Chile
ÚLTIMA HORA | Intento de asesinato en Porlamar #26DIC +FOTOS
ÚLTIMA HORA | Intento de asesinato en Porlamar #26DIC +FOTOS
Principales Regionales

Anunciantes

Jatar pide al SERVEL actuar contra campañas
Chile: Braulio Jatar pide al SERVEL actuar contra campañas que violentan DDHH
Internacionales Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
Evopoli Solicita Audiencia con Canciller Chileno ante Agresiones de Maduro
Partido Evopoli Solicita Audiencia con Canciller Chileno ante Agresiones de Maduro + Comunicado
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
Etapas de solicitud de Refugiadoa en Chile
Etapas de solicitud de Refugiado/a en Chile
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
El reciente acuerdo entre la Plataforma Unitaria y el régimen de Nicolás Maduro ha generado una amplia polémica.
Ultimo acuerdo de Barbados: Obstáculos en lugar de Avances (4 Claves)
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?