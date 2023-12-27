Trágica muerte de venezolano al ahogarse en una laguna de Chile

Venezuelan Man Drowns in Chilean Lake

In a tragic incident, a young Venezuelan man drowned on Monday after entering an unauthorized swimming area in the Valparaíso Region of Chile.

The incident occurred at the Encon gravel company in the San Felipe commune, where the man was accompanied by a group of friends.

Despite warnings that the lake was not suitable for swimming, they disregarded the signs.

Lieutenant Diego Arratia, Administrative Deputy of the Second Police Station in San Felipe, provided information about the rescue operation.

He stated that the Venezuelan man had been in the water for at least 30 minutes before the authorities arrived.

Rescue Attempts Unsuccessful

Rescue teams made every effort to save the young man, but unfortunately, they were only able to recover his lifeless body.

“The group of friends saw this individual enter the pool, and he submerged himself. They noticed that he did not resurface, so they alerted the Fire Department, who conducted the search and rescue operation,” said Arratia.

Commander Juan Carlos Herrera of the San Felipe Fire Department explained that the Venezuelan man almost managed to exit the lake but was unsuccessful.

“The young man had swum out and then felt like he was being sucked in the area where they were bathing, but unfortunately, he did not resurface,” Herrera recounted.

The owner of the private company stated that the premises were fenced off and swimming was prohibited.

Initially, it was believed that the victim was a minor, but it was later revealed that he was 27 years old.

At present, no further details about his name or country of origin have been released. Authorities are expected to provide more information in the coming hours.