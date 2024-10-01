InternacionalesPrincipales

¿De qué hablaron Edmundo González y Santiago Abascal?

VOX Leader Santiago Abascal Meets with Edmundo González in Madrid

The leader of the right-wing party VOX, Santiago Abascal, met with Edmundo González in Madrid on Monday. NTA provides detailed information on their discussion.

The meeting also included other individuals such as the former mayor of Caracas, Antonio Ledezma; the president of Foro Madrid, Eduardo Cader, and the spokesperson and project coordinator of Foro Madrid, Edmaly Maucó.

What Did Edmundo González and Santiago Abascal Discuss?

During the meeting, some points were disclosed, mainly from the perspective of the Spanish politician. Abascal expressed his concerns to González about the exiled influence of Zapatero, whom he believes is another cog in Nicolás Maduro’s regime. He also praised María Corina Machado as a heroic figure.

Abascal assured González of his parliamentary support in Spain and the European Union. It is worth noting that the Spanish Congress recognized Edmundo as the winner of the July 28 elections in Venezuela on September 19.

“We have conveyed our full support for his victory (Edmundo), but above all, we have conveyed our support to the Venezuelan people. To those nearly eight million Venezuelans who achieved a historic victory. To those hundreds of thousands who are now facing persecution,” Abascal said in a statement to the press.

Con información de www.todosahora.com

