Adele ratifica su matrimonio con el exitoso agente deportivo Rich Paul

Adele has confirmed that she is married to sports agent Rich Paul after rumors circulated about whether or not they had tied the knot.

The 35-year-old singer surprised her fans during the recording of Alan Carr’s comedy show in Los Angeles when she revealed that she had married her partner, a news that completely astonished her followers.

It all happened while the artist was among the audience and the host, who is also a close friend of the singer, asked the crowd if anyone had recently gotten married, and that’s when her friend Adele shouted, ‘yes, I did'”, reported Hola.

In addition to announcing the news, some media outlets claim that Adele and Rich Paul are planning their wedding.

“In recent weeks, rumors of a wedding between the couple have been circulating. The agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group, one of the most well-known NBA player representation agencies, hinted that they had indeed gotten married, but their desire is to keep their personal life away from the media spotlight. During an interview on CBS Mornings in October, when asked if he could refer to Adele as ‘Mrs. Paul’, he replied, ‘you can say whatever you want'”, the magazine added.

Adele, 35, and Rich Paul, 41, started their romantic relationship in 2021. The confirmation of the romance came when the “Hello” singer divorced Simon Koncecki.

“We went to a dinner that, according to him, was for work. But I wondered what work we had to meet for. It was the first time we were alone and not with friends,” said the British singer.